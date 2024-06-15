Weather updates LIVE: Severe heatwave in Delhi, light rains likely in NCR

Weather updates LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains and thunderstorms in Delhi on June 15, likely to give the national capital a momentary respite from the severe heatwave conditions. The IMD, however said, that despite the rain, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi and neighbouring states for the next 4-5 days....Read More

The MeT department said in its forecast that Delhi is likely to receive light rain and drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday and Saturday, with the maximum temperature in the capital predicted to be around 44 degrees Celsius on June 15.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average, with a prediction of strong surface winds.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar saw soaring temperature on Thursday, with severe heatwave warning in many parts of these states. The maximum temperature in Buxar touched 47.2 degrees Celsius in Bihar, nearly 9 degrees above the normal maximum for the season.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees above normal. This comes as the northwester states of India are facing the delayed onset of southwest monsoon, prolonging the heatwave conditions in many states.

Not just Delhi, but heatwave conditions are also persisting in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of West Bengal. IMD predicted that heatwave conditions will persist in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar till June 17-18.

Una recorded the maximum temperature in Himachal Pradesh at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Shimla again breached the 30-degree Celsius mark to register a high of 31 degrees Celsius, which is five notches above the season's average.

Meanwhile, southern India is receiving a surplus of rainfall during the period of June 1 to 12.