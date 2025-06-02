Over 30 killed in Northeast's deadly rains, yellow alert in Delhi for winds | Weather updates
Jun 02, 2025 09:35 PM IST
Over 30 people have died in Northeast due to rain-related incidents, including the death of three army personnel in Sikkim on Monday.
While the northern parts of the country reel under heat and intermittent dust storms, the Northeast is battling a severe rain and flood crisis with dozens losing their lives in the region in the monsoon mayhem so far, including three army personnel's death in Sikkim on Monday after a landslide.
Over 30 people have died in the northeastern region after heavy floods caused landslides over the last four days, as per authorities and media reports on Monday.
Meanwhile, Delhi is under a yellow alert for possible thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
June 2 weather updates
- Northeast rain fury deaths: According to a Reuters, which cited authorities and media reports, at least 34 people have died in the Northeast due to rain-related incidents. HT could not independently verify the death toll.
- Sikkim landslide kills 3 army personnel: Three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said. Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement. More than a thousand tourists trapped in Sikkim were being evacuated on Monday.
- Assam floods: At least 10 people have died in this season's rains so far in Assam, with the flood situation in the state remaining grim on Monday as water levels rose in many parts, officials said. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.
- Mizoram rains: In Mizoram, torrential rainfall and landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across Aizawl district, led to the closure of all schools on Monday, June 2, for student safety. The decision, taken after reviewing IMD warnings and consulting disaster management officials, was announced by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner ET Lalrempuia.
- Delhi weather: The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the region. The maximum temperature in the capital on Monday settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below normal. IMD said Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorm activity over the next two days, the IMD said.
- Arunachal: The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation early Mondya morning, rescuing 14 individuals stranded in the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley. The stranded individuals, cut off from the mainland due to severe flooding, were airlifted to safety using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter.
- Rajasthan: IMD scientist Radheshyam Sharma on Sunday said that a new western disturbance would be active over Rajasthan from June 2 to June 4, reported news agency ANI. He said that there were chances of light to moderate rain, along with moderate thunderstorms, at isolated places in Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday.
- Southern India: Monsoon entered early in Kerala and advanced to other parts of South India and eventually Maharashtra from May 24, bringing torrential rainfall to several parts of the states. IMD said in a weather bulletin on June 2 that light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are expected over Kerala & Mahe, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc.
- -Red alert in Karnataka: The IMD issued multiple weather alerts across the state. Red alerts have been declared in six districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, warning of intense rainfall over the next three days. Orange alerts are in effect for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Bidar, while yellow alerts cover Bagalkote, Yadgir, Haveri, Gadag, and Hassan districts.
