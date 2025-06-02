Over 30 killed in Northeast's deadly rains, yellow alert in Delhi for winds | Weather updates

While the northern parts of the country reel under heat and intermittent dust storms, the Northeast is battling a severe rain and flood crisis with dozens losing their lives in the region in the monsoon mayhem so far, including three army personnel's death in Sikkim on Monday after a landslide. The site after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died in the mishap. (via PTI)

Over 30 people have died in the northeastern region after heavy floods caused landslides over the last four days, as per authorities and media reports on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi is under a yellow alert for possible thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

June 2 weather updates

Northeast rain fury deaths: According to a Reuters, which cited authorities and media reports, at least 34 people have died in the Northeast due to rain-related incidents. HT could not independently verify the death toll.

Sikkim landslide kills 3 army personnel: Three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said. Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement. More than a thousand tourists trapped in Sikkim were being evacuated on Monday.

Combo Picture via ANI: The support base of the under-construction Sankalang Bamboo Bridge collapses, due to the current of the Teesta River, following heavy rainfall in the region, at Mangan in North Sikkim on Sunday. (ANI - X)

Assam floods: At least 10 people have died in this season's rains so far in Assam, with the flood situation in the state remaining grim on Monday as water levels rose in many parts, officials said. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Mizoram rains: In Mizoram, torrential rainfall and landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across Aizawl district, led to the closure of all schools on Monday, June 2, for student safety. The decision, taken after reviewing IMD warnings and consulting disaster management officials, was announced by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner ET Lalrempuia.

In Mizoram, torrential rainfall and landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across Aizawl district, led to the closure of all schools on Monday, June 2, for student safety. The decision, taken after reviewing IMD warnings and consulting disaster management officials, was announced by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner ET Lalrempuia. Delhi weather: The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the region. The maximum temperature in the capital on Monday settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below normal. IMD said Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorm activity over the next two days, the IMD said.

Arunachal: The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation early Mondya morning, rescuing 14 individuals stranded in the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley. The stranded individuals, cut off from the mainland due to severe flooding, were airlifted to safety using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter.

ITBP personnel trek through tough terrain to deliver food supplies to stranded civilians at Tachor Potu, NH-13, Arunachal Pradesh, following heavy rains, landslides.(@ITBP_official)