e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM says welfare of India, impoverished people will always remain a priority

PM says welfare of India, impoverished people will always remain a priority

Modi said the way people have showered blessings and love on him from every corner of the country today, the power of his words to thank them is falling short.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing RAISE 2020 Virtual Summit, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing RAISE 2020 Virtual Summit, in New Delhi(PTI)
         

As he entered his 20th year as head of an elected government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wants to assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for him.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Modi said he will continue to strive to make himself worthy of people’s blessings and love.

“I would like to assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for me and will always be so,” Modi said.

“No person can ever claim that he does not have any shortcomings. A long period of holding such responsible positions...being human, even I can make mistakes,” Modi said.

He said it is his good fortune that despite all these limitations, people’s love for him is growing.

Modi said the way people have showered blessings and love on him from every corner of the country today, the power of his words to thank them is falling short.

BJP leaders on Wednesday heaped praise on Modi and his leadership as he entered his 20th year without a break as the head of an elected government, including close to 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi, who turned 70 last month, started as a volunteer of the RSS and then served in the BJP’s organisation for many years before the party leadership sent him to Gujarat, his home state, as its chief minister in 2001.

Since then, he has never tasted electoral defeat and led the BJP to power in the state three straight times before steering the party to its biggest, until then, Lok Sabha poll win in 2014 and then scripting an even bigger win in the 2019 general elections.

tags
top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In