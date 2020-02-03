e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe

Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that a senior BJP leader had sounded him about his phone getting tapped.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Anil Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader, had created a flutter by his comments that the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state misused the government machinery to tap phones of Congress and NCP leaders. (HT Photo)
Anil Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader, had created a flutter by his comments that the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state misused the government machinery to tap phones of Congress and NCP leaders. (HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra will constitute a two-member committee to investigate allegations of phone tapping of politicians under the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

The state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had alleged in January that the phones of the leaders, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, were tapped by the previous Fadnavis government in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls last year.

Fadnavis, who was in charge of the home department during the five years of the BJP’s rule, said no such orders were given to the police or any government machinery.

“We have decided to form a panel of two officers to probe the matter. We have given them six weeks to complete it,” Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

Also Watch l ‘We formed govt in Maharashtra despite our phones being tapped’: Sanjay Raut  

Additional chief secretary Shrikant Singh and joint commissioner (intelligence) Amitesh Kumar have been appointed to probe the matter.

“We have received a letter from the home minister to appoint a committee to investigate the allegations of phone tapping this morning. It will now be sent to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) for approval,” additional chief secretary, (home), Sanjay Kumar, said.

Anil Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader, had created a flutter by his comments that the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state misused the government machinery to tap phones of Congress and NCP leaders.

“When the BJP government was in power in Maharashtra, before the general and legislative assembly elections, they tapped phones of NCP and Congress leaders to keep a tab on their activities,” Deshmukh had said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also said that a senior BJP leader had sounded him about his phone getting tapped.

Devendra Fadnavis had rejected the conspiracy theory and said those levelling the charge had little political credibility. He also said that the Shiv Sena was part of the state home ministry in his government.

Sena’s Deepak Kesarkar was the minister of state for home (rural), finance and planning between December 2014 and July 2016.

The row was sparked after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in a series of tweets, alleged that a few senior government officials from the previous Maharashtra government were involved in tapping and snooping.

tags
top news
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news