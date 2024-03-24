Wet spell likely over Western Himalayan region during March 26-29: IMD

A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India during March 26 to 29 with peak activity on March 28 and 29, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. A farmer sprays pesticides in an orchard on a sunny spring day in the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm over Western Himalayan region and adjoining northern plains is likely on March 24 (Sunday) along with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches of northwest Himalayas, IMD added.

A western disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan region. Under its influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on March 24 with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 26 and another from March 29. Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 27 and 28. Isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during March 26 to 28.

“The current WD is not very active but it has caused drizzle and light rain over many parts of northwest India including Delhi. Again on March 26 another WD is approaching. So, there will be cloudy skies, and there are chances of light rain over NW India. Overall March temperatures have been low for this region but have been higher than normal for rest of the country,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall and thunderstorm are recorded at most places over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm are recorded at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at many places over Assam and Meghalaya; at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; light rainfall recorded at a few places over Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Bihar, Punjab, West Rajasthan, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Assam and neighbourhood and a trough is running from northwest Bihar to southeast Assam across north Bangladesh. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meglaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mzoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during March 24 to 26.

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 36-40 degree C over South Rajasthan, south Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Gujarat, interior parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu which are above normal by 1-3 degree C. It is in the range of 33-36 degree C over remaining parts of plains of India which are above normal by 1-2 degree C except Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal where it is 30-33°C which are below normal by 1-4 degree C.

There is likely to be a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degree C over Northwest India during next 24 hours and then rise by 3-4 degree C during subsequent 3-4 days. There is likely to be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree C very likely over West, Central and East India during next 3-4 days. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during March 24 to 28.

IMD has issued a heat wave warning for pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch on March 26 and 27.