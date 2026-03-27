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    What are petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai today? Check latest details here

    Petrol prices stood at 103.54 per litre on March 26, March 25, March 24, and March 23 as well, showing no fluctuation during this period.

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 10:49 AM IST
    Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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    Fuel prices in Mumbai remained among the top searches on Friday, March 27, as concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war kept global oil markets volatile and prompted people to track domestic petrol and diesel rates closely.

    Navi Mumbai, India - March 26, 2026:People queue to fill petrol at a petrol pump (Wednesday 11.40 PM) at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (HT PHOTO)
    Navi Mumbai, India - March 26, 2026:People queue to fill petrol at a petrol pump (Wednesday 11.40 PM) at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (HT PHOTO)

    Also Read | Excise duty on petrol,diesel cut: Check city-wise fuel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

    Petrol prices in Mumbai today

    According to the latest data, petrol in the city was priced at 103.54 per litre on March 27, with no change recorded compared to the previous day.

    This marks the fifth consecutive day of price stability.

    Petrol prices stood at 103.54 per litre on March 26, March 25, March 24, and March 23 as well, showing no fluctuation during this period.

    Also Read | Why did India cut excise duty on petrol, diesel amid West Asia conflict? Government explains

    Diesel prices in Mumbai today

    Diesel prices also mirrored this trend.

    On March 27, diesel was priced at 90.03 per litre in Mumbai, remaining unchanged from earlier levels.

    The price has consistently held at 90.03 per litre over the past four days, March 26, March 25, March 24, and March 23, indicating a continued pause in revisions.

    SED on petrol, diesel cut

    The central government, in an order Thursday, cut the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to 3 per litre and zero, respectively.

    The notification by central government to slash excise duty comes amid a supply disruption due to the ongoing US-Iran war, which has pushed the global crude oil prices above $100.

    Disruptions at major supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz have even worsened the situation.

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