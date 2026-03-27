What are petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai today? Check latest details here

Fuel prices in Mumbai remained among the top searches on Friday, March 27, as concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war kept global oil markets volatile and prompted people to track domestic petrol and diesel rates closely. Navi Mumbai, India - March 26, 2026:People queue to fill petrol at a petrol pump (Wednesday 11.40 PM) at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (HT PHOTO)

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Petrol prices in Mumbai today According to the latest data, petrol in the city was priced at ₹103.54 per litre on March 27, with no change recorded compared to the previous day.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of price stability.

Petrol prices stood at ₹103.54 per litre on March 26, March 25, March 24, and March 23 as well, showing no fluctuation during this period.

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Diesel prices in Mumbai today Diesel prices also mirrored this trend.

On March 27, diesel was priced at ₹90.03 per litre in Mumbai, remaining unchanged from earlier levels.

The price has consistently held at ₹90.03 per litre over the past four days, March 26, March 25, March 24, and March 23, indicating a continued pause in revisions.

SED on petrol, diesel cut The central government, in an order Thursday, cut the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to ₹3 per litre and zero, respectively.

The notification by central government to slash excise duty comes amid a supply disruption due to the ongoing US-Iran war, which has pushed the global crude oil prices above $100.

Disruptions at major supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz have even worsened the situation.