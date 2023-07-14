What is Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour that PM Modi was conferred with? 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, making him the first Indian premiere to receive this honour. With this, PM Modi also joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders who were awarded the honour. (L) Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. (R) PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron(ANI)

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the Union ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour is yet another one in a series of top international awards and honours bestowed by various countries on PM Modi.

The Legion of Honour is the highest French decoration given to the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity. It has been conferred to prominent personalities for two centuries. Established by former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honour is divided into five degrees (lower to higher) – Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross. The PM was awarded the fifth honour. The color of the ribbon is red and the badge is a five-armed Maltese asterisk hung on an oak and laurel wreath. On the obverse is the effigy of the Republic and on the reverse two tricolor flags surrounded by the motto ‘Honor and Fatherland’ written in French. Although the membership to Legion of Honour is restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who serve France or uphold its ideals may also be given a distinction of the Legion. Over 79,000 members are there so far and France decorate around 300 foreign nationals with this honour each year. Other personalities who received this honour include former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Former United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.