What’s Sachin Pilot’s age, asks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, then gives an advice

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:29 IST

A day after Sachin Pilot was sacked as the Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief, senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said the young leader should be patient as he pointed to the posts he has held in the party.

Congress had dropped Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan as well as the party’s state unit chief over differences with chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, two other ministers who had joined Pilot, have also been dropped.

The Congress accused his camp of “conspiring” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destabilise the government.

“Sachin Pilot was made an MP, a central minister, Rajasthan party chief and deputy CM. What is his age? He is still young, he should have some patience,” Digvijaya Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“His actions have been against the party discipline. These youngsters do not have patience,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

Digvijaya Singh also posted several videos of Sachin Pilot and former party member Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Twitter.

“At the national level, people had a lot of confidence and hope in these two emerging leaders. Now listen to what they are saying and what they are doing,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Pilot said on Wednesday said he is not going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and denied he colluded with the BJP to conspire against the Congress.

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he said while speaking to HT.

The Congress has issued notices to Pilot and 18 other party members for not attending the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said that Pilot and others have two days to respond to the notice after which the party would consider withdrawing their membership from the CLP.

Rajasthan has been facing a political crisis after Pilot, along with his supporters, left the state over the weekend after he and other leaders got a notice from the state police’s special operations group.