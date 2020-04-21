e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘When will India’s poor wake up?’: Rahul says govt making sanitiser for rich from poor’s share of rice

‘When will India’s poor wake up?’: Rahul says govt making sanitiser for rich from poor’s share of rice

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

“When will India’s poor wake up? You are dying due to starvation and they are engaged in disinfecting the hands of the rich by making a sanitiser from your share of rice,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi citing a news article.

Sales of sanitisers have increased in the country after the Covid-19 outbreak as its use is encouraged to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, Rahul had asked the Centre not to charge Goods and Services tax on ‘small and big’ equipment related to Covid-19 treatment. The Wayanad lawmaker has also urged the government to ramp up coronavirus testing to contain the ongoing crisis.

India has reported 18,601 cases, including 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured/discharged and 590 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news