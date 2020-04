‘When will India’s poor wake up?’: Rahul says govt making sanitiser for rich from poor’s share of rice

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:46 IST

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

“When will India’s poor wake up? You are dying due to starvation and they are engaged in disinfecting the hands of the rich by making a sanitiser from your share of rice,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi citing a news article.

Sales of sanitisers have increased in the country after the Covid-19 outbreak as its use is encouraged to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, Rahul had asked the Centre not to charge Goods and Services tax on ‘small and big’ equipment related to Covid-19 treatment. The Wayanad lawmaker has also urged the government to ramp up coronavirus testing to contain the ongoing crisis.

India has reported 18,601 cases, including 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured/discharged and 590 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

