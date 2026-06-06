When will monsoon enter Delhi? Check forecast amid delayed start from Kerala

Following a spell of thunderstorms and showers in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) last week, hopes have risen for the onset of the southwest monsoon in the region to provide relief from the heat. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, five days later than Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, followed by its arrival in Maharashtra two days later.

Monsoon expected to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30(Parveen Kumar/HT)

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As of now, the southwest monsoon has entered parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Barring parts of Manipur and Mizoram , monsoon has also extended into areas of the west-central, northeast and northwest Bay of Bengal.

Also Read I Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed onset in Kerala: IMD

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the late start, monsoon is expected to enter the national capital by the third week of June. When will monsoon reach Delhi? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the late start, monsoon is expected to enter the national capital by the third week of June. When will monsoon reach Delhi? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As revealed by the IMD's monsoon tracking map, monsoon is expected to enter Delhi and the NCR region sometime between June 25 and June 30. The same is true for surrounding regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other parts of northern states as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As revealed by the IMD's monsoon tracking map, monsoon is expected to enter Delhi and the NCR region sometime between June 25 and June 30. The same is true for surrounding regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other parts of northern states as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I List of places Monsoon has covered so far and where it is headed next {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I List of places Monsoon has covered so far and where it is headed next {{/usCountry}}

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Following it's entry in Delhi, it is expected to travel further north-west into parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the next few days, monsoon is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and northeastern India.

The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Mangalore, Uthagamandalam, Kodaikanal and Thoothukudi, as per IMD.

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Also Read I Delhi gets cold after surprise strong storm, rain; Indore unusually cool for June: Weather wrap

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 40 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees on Saturday (June 6). Light thunderstorms with rain are expected in an otherwise humid climate. The rest of the week is expected to continue with partly clouded or clear skies with slight chances of thunderstorm and rain on Thursday (June 11) and Friday (June 14).

Strong surface winds are expected to blow during the day time in the middle of the week while temperatures range in a similar category.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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