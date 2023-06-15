‘Whenever men see me wearing lipstick’: Karnataka Congress leader on trolling for free bus ride

Shakti Scheme, the free bus travel for women in Karnataka, has opened to strong criticism and debate on social media with the photos of women 'who apparently do not need' free bus travel doing the rounds. As Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain was trolled for 'affording jewellery and lipstick' but not bus fare, the Congress leader said her lipstick brought more publicity to the Shakti Scheme. Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain said her lipstick brought more popularity to the free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka.

"It's alright for men to be triggered by my lipstick...RW gets triggered whenever they see me wearing lipstick. Misogynistic men assume they can dictate how I should present myself. I love being a woman, I love good clothes and makeup," Lavanya tweeted.

Why was Lavanya Ballal Jain trolled?

The Karnataka Congress leader shared a photo of her zero-fare ticket a few days ago as the Congress launched the Shakti Scheme, fulfilling its election promise. Her photo went viral as Twitter users slammed her for availing of the service while she could afford to pay the bus fare. "Designed for those who can afford jewelry and lipstick but not bus fare. Very thoughtful …. err…..shameful," a Twitter handle wrote.

"Your one day make-up cost could have availed you a monthly pass of this bus. Still you chose to travel free of cost & increase the burden on the state exchequer!" another user wrote.

The debate is far from being over as a Twitter thread by user Joydeep Sen Sarma who posted the photo of a woman showing the zero ticket has gone viral. The woman in the photo had a smartwatch on her wrist which, in the opinion of many, disqualified her for the privilege.

