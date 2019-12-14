e-paper
‘Where is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas?’: Sonia Gandhi asks at Congress rally

The Modi-Shah government neither bothers about Parliament nor the country’s institutions and their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight, Sonia Gandhi said at her party’s ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2019 14:55 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The senior Congress leader said the time has come to save the country and that people will have to struggle hard for it.
(Twitter/@INCIndia)
         

Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi joined party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in attacking the BJP-ruled Centre for what she said was the assault India’s economy, Constitution and its people.



“There is an atmosphere of ‘andher nagri chaupat raja’ in the country and the entire nation asking where is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,” she said.



“Tell the government we are ready for sacrifice… The Congress will not step behind in its fight against injustice. We will fulfil our duty towards the country, democracy and Constitution till our last breath,” she said in her short speech.

