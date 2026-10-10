'Wherever Delhi Police stop you, make your own Jantar Mantar': CJP renews call for march amid crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has renewed its call for people to march towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi, alleging that the Centre was trying to prevent people from joining its protest. Shinde described the alleged detentions and restrictions as signs of the government's concern over the protest. (HT photo by Danita Yadav)

In a video posted on X, Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisation In-charge, CJP, claimed that three of its leaders, Deepak, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, had been detained at Delhi airport by the government. It accused the Centre of fearing public unity and alleged that restrictions on transport and the detention of people travelling to the protest were aimed at stopping the gathering.

“Wherever the police stop you, you should form your Jantar Mantar,” Shinde said in its appeal to supporters, urging them to continue towards the protest site despite the restrictions.