Who is Kangana?: Digvijaya Singh on Sukhdev Panse's comment on Bollywood actor

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked who Kangana Raut is when he was questioned about his party MLA Sukhdev Panse's comment on the Bollywood actor who is currently shooting in the state for her upcoming film 'Dhakaad'.

'Ye Kangana kaun hain?' Digvijaya Singh said with a smile on his face.

#WATCH: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reacts on party MLA Sukhdev Panse's remarks on actor Kangana Ranaut and her tweet on it. pic.twitter.com/qiY0W780A5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021





Panse, the Multai MLA, on Friday termed Kangana as 'nachne gaane waali' as he denounced police action on Congress workers who were opposing Kangana's shooting in Betul. "We have the right to protest peacefully in democracy. A 'nachne gaane waali' woman like Kangana has hurt our farmers. Congress is protesting that and police lathicharged on them. Police should not become a puppet. Governments come and go," Panse, a former minister of the state, had said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress has been agitating against Kangana for her derogatory remarks on farmers and threatened to stop her ongoing shooting. Earlier, Congress leaders Manoj Arya and Chicholi block Congress committee president Nekram Yadav submitted a memorandum against Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor. However, the state government assured the Bollywood actor that she won't face any problem shooting in the state.

Kangana too reacted to Panse's comment and tweeted, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan/Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men+women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."