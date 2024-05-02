Who is Karan Bhushan Singh? BJP's pick on Kaiserganj seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's younger son Karan Bhushan Singh as its candidate for Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, which was being represented by Brij Bhushan since 2009. Karan Bhushan Singh(X/ @KaranBhushanSi1)

There was much suspense on Brij Bhushan’s seat this time as the former WFI chief had been accused of alleged sexual harassment by female wrestlers. However, earlier, the six-time MP had claimed that there would be a 99.9% chance that he would contest from the constituency.

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh?

1. Karan is Braj Bhushan's younger son, while his elder son, Prateek Bhushan Singh, is the BJP MLA from Gonda (Sadar) assembly constituency.

2. Born on December 13, 1990, Karan has been a national player of the Double Trap shooting.

3. He has completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and law from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad. In addition, Karan Bhushan has done a diploma in business management from Australia.

4. At present, Karan is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.

5. He is also Chairman of Cooperative Bank, Nawabganj, Gonda district

Controversy revolving around Brij Bhushan:

Several female wrestlers, including the medallists, protested against the BJP leader and demanded his arrest over the charges of alleged sexual harassment while being the WFI president.

Wrestlers, including Sakhi Malik and Bajrang Punia, sat on a protracted protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan. The Delhi Police later registered a case against Brij Bhushan under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on June 15, 2023. However, he was granted bail on July 20, 2023.

Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, also runs about 50 private educational centres in and around his political constituency. He was the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for nearly a decade.

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Brij Bhushan secured 5,81,358 votes in 2019. BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav got over 3.19 lakh votes while Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Pandey got 37,132 votes.