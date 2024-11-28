Who is Salman Rehman Khan? How India extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Rwanda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), successfully extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Salman Rehman Khan for terror-related offences from Rwanda through Interpol channels on Thursday. Salman Rehman Khan, a wanted terrorist, has been successfully returned to India from Rwanda(@AfricanIntelligence/X)

The NIA has registered cases related to offences of criminal conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist organisation and providing support to a terrorist organisation and offences relating to the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, against Khan.

Who is Salman Rehman Khan?

Salman Rehman Khan, who is known to be a member of the international terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has an FIR registered against him in 2023 from Hebbal police station, Bengaluru, for the crime of providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru.

He also has a 'red notice' issued against him by the Interpol since August 2, 2024, which ensures that global law enforcement agencies can track the wanted criminal.

Salman Rehman Khan, along with his associate Junaid Ahmad, had been on the run in connection with a high-profile case involving the radicalization of inmates at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

