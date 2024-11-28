Who is Salman Rehman Khan? How India extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Rwanda
Salman Rehman Khan allegedly facilitated the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives for terrorist activities in Bengaluru
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), successfully extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Salman Rehman Khan for terror-related offences from Rwanda through Interpol channels on Thursday.
Also Read: Crackdown on terror network across Jammu region, searches conducted
The NIA has registered cases related to offences of criminal conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist organisation and providing support to a terrorist organisation and offences relating to the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, against Khan.
Who is Salman Rehman Khan?
- Salman Rehman Khan, who is known to be a member of the international terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has an FIR registered against him in 2023 from Hebbal police station, Bengaluru, for the crime of providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru.
Also Read: SC agrees to examine CBI plea to transfer Yasin Malik’s trial from Jammu
- He also has a 'red notice' issued against him by the Interpol since August 2, 2024, which ensures that global law enforcement agencies can track the wanted criminal.
- Salman Rehman Khan, along with his associate Junaid Ahmad, had been on the run in connection with a high-profile case involving the radicalization of inmates at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
Also Read: NIA raids Mathura premises of Bishnoi gang’s archrival
- The case, initially filed by Bengaluru city police, led to the discovery of a weapons cache that included seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine, 45 live rounds, and four walkie-talkies.
- Salman Rehman Khan was geolocated in Rwanda with the assistance of the Interpol National Central Bureau-Kigali and returned to India by a security team on November 28.
- He is the third wanted criminal to be extradited to India by the CBI in the last month, and the 26th this year. Since 2021, over a 100 criminals have been returned to India in joint operations with Interpol.
- Earlier this month, another ‘red notice’ subject, Barkat Ali Khan was returned from Saudi Arabia after he was wanted for offences of rioting and use of explosive substances in Mumbai.
- The CBI also successfully extradited Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, another ‘red notice’ subject, from Saudi Arabia to Kerala on November 10, for allegedly commiting rape and sexual offences against a minor.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Who is Salman Rehman Khan? How India extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Rwanda
SHARE
Copy