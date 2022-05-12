Home / India News / 'WHO must be reformed': PM Modi at Second Global Covid Summit | Top quotes
india news

'WHO must be reformed': PM Modi at Second Global Covid Summit | Top quotes

  • US President Joe Biden, the host of the summit, announced that the US will share the critical Covid technologies through the WHO Covid-19 technologies access pool.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 2nd Global Covid Summit, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 2nd Global Covid Summit, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Published on May 12, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second Global Covid Summit via video conferencing on Thursday and called for reforms in the World Health Organisation (WHO). He also underlined the need for a coordinated response to combat future health emergencies. He also took the opportunity to praise India's vaccination programme, saying it is the world's largest immunisation drive. The PM also underlined that the country adopted a people-centric approach in its fight against the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden, the host of the summit, announced that the US will share the critical Covid technologies through the WHO Covid-19 technologies access pool. "We are making available the health technology that is owned by the US government including stabilised spike protein, which was used in many Covid-19 vaccines," Biden said while chairing the summit.

This year's theme of the global summit was 'Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness. Modi had also participated in the first Global Covid virtual Summit, also hosted by the US, in 2021.

Here are top quotes of PM Modi at the Second Global Covid Summit:

On WHO

> We call for streamlining the WHO approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chains stable, and predictable.

> WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.

On WTO

> WTO rules, particularly TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) need to be more flexible.

On India's vaccination drive

> We made the highest ever allocation for our annual healthcare budget. Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90 per cent of the elderly population and more than 50 million children.

Call for a coordinated response

> Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies.

> Coordinated global response required to combat future health emergencies.

> We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
world health organization narendra modi
world health organization narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out