‘2-acre, 7-star mansion’: Why BJP is attacking Kejriwal over ‘another Sheesh Mahal’ in Chandigarh

Referring to Kejriwal as Punjab's “super CM”, it said that the AAP chief has an “even more splendid Sheesh Mahal ” after vacating his Delhi bungalow.

“Big Breaking - The man who pretended to be the common man, Kejriwal, has had another grand Sheesh Mahal built," the post on the X handle of BJP's Delhi unit said.

In a post on X, the BJP shared a satellite image of what it says is a “luxurious 7-star, two-acre government bungalow” being readied in Chandigarh's Sector 2. The party claimed that the bungalow is being constructed for Kejriwal from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's “quota”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fresh criticism against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, this time over an alleged “2-acre, 7-star mansion” in Punjab's Chandigarh.

“In Chandigarh's Sector 2, a luxurious 7-star government mansion of 2 acres on the CM quota has been allotted to Arvind Kejriwal ji,” the post said.

BJP's Punjab unit called the alleged bungalow Kejriwal's “new royal palace”. They alleged that the state government was working as “Kejriwal’s personal service team, wasting taxpayers’ money while Punjab suffers in drugs, unemployment, and corruption.”

BJP's state unit in Punjab also claimed that the AAP chief had taken off “from this mansion in a Punjab government helicopter, switched to the state’s private jet in Ambala, and flew to Gujarat — all for his party’s political campaign, not Punjab’s welfare.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also echoed the above allegation, while claiming that the “entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man.”

Maliwal also lashed out against what she termed as AAP's “attempt to portray the bungalow in Sector 2…as a camp office.”

“If this is a camp office, then in the last 4 years, how many people came here to meet the CM? How many times did the CM sit in this office?” Maliwal questioned in a post on X. She further asked how Kejriwal could be residing in the office. “The truth is that Punjab's super CM resides in this house,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

AAP rejects charges, questions BJP-run Chandigarh admin However, AAP has denied these allegations and challenged the BJP to produce evidence that the bungalow in question was ever allotted to former Arvind Kejriwal.

Accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation after being exposed over Delhi’s air pollution issue, AAP’s national media officer Anurag Dhanda took a dig at the BJP, noting that the Chandigarh administration is under BJP's control. “…when are you going to demolish it?” he asked.

Dhanda wrote, “Chandigarh has a BJP administration, so the question is: Who approved the map? Who gave the electricity connection? Who gave the water connection How did the police allow it to be built? And when are you going to demolish it?”