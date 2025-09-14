Why India vs Pakistan cricket match is facing boycott calls? Explained

The India-Pakistan cricket clash scheduled on Sunday at 8:00 pm has become a flashpoint of debate, with political leaders, parties, and families of terror victims demanding a boycott. The Pahalgam attack turned India vs Pakistan cricket match into a flashpoint

The controversy has its roots in the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent deterioration of ties between New Delhi and Islamabad. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in the scenic Baisaran valley, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

India vs Pakistan: Controversy

The brutal killings triggered nationwide outrage and pushed New Delhi to sever all bilateral ties with Pakistan. Alongside, the government also announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Government's message was clear, “terror and trade cannot go together and blood and water cannot flow together.”

In response, India also launched Operation Sindoor in May, striking across the border at terror hubs used by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. The strikes led to a tense three-day standoff between the two nuclear powers. A ceasefire was declared on May 10.

India-Pakistan match in Dubai will be their first encounter since that deadly escalation.

The Pakistan link to the Pahalgam attacks was further established in July when security forces eliminated three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack. “We have all the evidence that these three were Pakistanis. Pakistani voter numbers of two of them are available. The rifles and chocolates found with them were also made in Pakistan,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Opposition parties and several leaders have criticised the government for allowing India to play Pakistan in cricket while relations remain frozen elsewhere. Critics call it an insult to the Pahalgam victims and to soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the border.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced ‘Sindoor’ protests across Maharashtra. He said, “Till the time terror does not stop, we shouldn't maintain any relations with Pakistan.”

According to many opposition leaders, boycotting the India vs Pakistan match is a chance to show the world India’s uncompromising stand on terrorism.

BJP MP and former sports minister Anurag Thakur defended the government’s position, clarifying that India will not play bilateral cricket with Pakistan. However, in multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events, participation is mandatory.

“If they don't do that, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match, and the other team will get the points,” he explained.

What government's new sports policy says

Notably, last month, the government released a new sports policy clarifying India’s approach towards Pakistan. It ruled out any bilateral sporting ties – meaning India will neither host nor tour Pakistan – but allowed matches in international and multilateral tournament

The policy document sates, “In so far as bilateral sports events are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons.”

Another factor is India’s ambition to host major global events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

To secure these opportunities, New Delhi must abide by the Olympic Charter, which bars countries from excluding others from international sports on political grounds.