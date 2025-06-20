Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

More trouble for Britain's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala for 6 days. What went wrong?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 09:08 PM IST

The British F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14.

A UK Navy maintenance team attempted to fix the issue in the F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. However, the effort was unsuccessful, news agency ANI reported on Friday, citing defence officials.

A CISF personnel stand guard near the British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing after running low on fuel at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night.(X/CISFHQrs)
A CISF personnel stand guard near the British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing after running low on fuel at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night.(X/CISFHQrs)

“A few days ago, the F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy had made an emergency landing due to low fuel, after which the Indian Air Force had provided all required support, including refuelling. However, when the aircraft was going back, it developed a hydraulic failure and could not go back. A maintenance team of the UK Navy had come and tried to rectify the problem, but could not,” a statement by defence officials said.

They added that a bigger maintenance team is likely to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to recover the aircraft.

“A bigger maintenance team is expected to come to recover the aircraft. If required, the aircraft may even be taken back in a military transport aircraft,” the officials said.

The British F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14 after reportedly running low on fuel.

Also Read | What IAF said about British F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing in Kerala

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the F-35B sought permission from the airport authorities and landed safely around 9.30pm, according to an airport official.

A day later, the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a statement, stating that it is “fully aware” of the development and that it facilitated the aircraft for “safety reasons”.

“Normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. IAF fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance being given, and IAF is in coordination with all agencies,” the statement said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / More trouble for Britain's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala for 6 days. What went wrong?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On