Why the city of ‘nawabs’ & ‘Kebabs’ is now a UNESCO culinary heritage

Lucknow, the city of 'nawabs' and 'kebabs', just earned a new global accolade when on World Cities Day, it was officially designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy at the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand. The nomination process was led by the UP Directorate of Tourism, which submitted the city’s dossier to the Ministry of Culture on January 31, 2025. (Pixabay/ Representational Image)

On its X handle, UNESCO South Asia education sciences culture (@unescoindia) posted the news: "Lucknow has been designated a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy! Celebrating its centuries-old Awadhi culinary heritage and creative spirit shaping global gastronomy."

With this new title, Lucknow joined an elite group of 70 cities worldwide celebrated for their culinary heritage. Until recently, India had only one town on this prestigious list -- Hyderabad.

Why Lucknow won the 'City of Gastronomy' title Lucknow was honoured for its over 100-year-old Awadhi culinary tradition, which spans from nutrition for royal service and street food to a celebration of living with creativity and conviviality, producing unique expressions of a shared cultural, social, and academic heritage.

See iconic foods such as galouti kebab, Awadhi biryani, tokri chaat, puri-kachori, and malai gilori as descriptors of artistry, community, and some loose mentorship.

The dossier for the designation advocated for food as a vehicle for dialogue and inclusion, as well as sustainability, informing people and groups about customs and traditions, and promoting healing as part of a community of interests.

And, of course, the city deserves a reputation for taking food and making it an art form, as well as a heritage of hospitality. For Lucky, it is again an indication of much more than a name.

Experts say the designation will open new avenues for international collaboration, culinary tourism and local employment while strengthening Lucknow’s identity as India’s culinary capital.

How did Lucknow win the title? The nomination process was led by the UP Directorate of Tourism, which submitted the city’s dossier to the Ministry of Culture on January 31, 2025. Lucknow was officially selected as India’s entry on March 3, 2025, and was subsequently confirmed by UNESCO on October 31.

The dossier, which was prepared with research by heritage architect Abha Narain Lambah, documented Lucknow’s culinary evolution, from the royal Awadhi kitchens to the city’s bustling bazaars.

It featured stories, recipes and oral histories from chefs, ustads, and local families, highlighting how Lucknow’s cuisine reflects its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, a unique blend of cultures, communities, and flavours.