e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Wife pleads for further study, husband gives her triple talaq

Wife pleads for further study, husband gives her triple talaq

In her complaint, the victim alleged that soon after marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. They forced her to leave her study but she anyhow completed the graduation.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:35 IST
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Niyati Singh
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Barmer
(File photo for representation)
         

A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district gave his wife of six years triple talaq after she insisted on pursuing her further studies. The 21-year-old woman is a graduated and had requested her husband for higher study, on which, her husband gave her triple talaq, police said.

The women police station in Barmer has lodged the case against the man, confirmed Lata Begad, the station house officer.

Begad said that victim is a resident of Barmer’s Gagriya village and lodged a case at women police station that she got married to Murad Khan, who works as a junior engineer at Fulera in Jaipur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that soon after marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. They forced her to leave her study but she anyhow completed the graduation.

Victim alleged that her husband and family members were against her pursuing her further study and denied it when she made the request to them.

She informed the police that in December 2019, her husband given her triple talaq in presence of her brother. She said that after that she returned back to her father’s house with her brother and started living there.

She informed the police that in March this year, her husband sent her a written talaq but believing that matter would be sorted out at social level, she avoided police action but when her husband refused to accept her, she approached the police.

SHO Begad said on basis of victim’s complaint, the case has been lodged under section 498A, 323, 354 of IPC and section 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

tags
top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In