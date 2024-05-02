Wife’s brother-in-law killed over affair: Cops

A 38-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death and then burnt by his sister-in-law’s husband, who suspected him of having an illicit affair with his wife, on the outskirts of Aland Taluk in Kalaburagi district, the police said on Wednesday. The accused suspected his wife and her brother-in-law of having an illicit relationship for the last two years. (File photo)

According to the police, Vijayakumar Nellagi (44), resident of Savleshwar in Alanda taluk, had allegedly murdered his wife’s brother-in-law identified as Ravikumar, resident of Nadgura village in Surapur taluk of Yadgiri district, on Tuesday.

Aland police inspector Sharana Basappa said: “The accused suspected his wife, Mamatha (36), and Ravikumar of having an illicit relationship for the last two years. He had earlier warned his wife not to have contact with Ravikumar.”

“On Tuesday, at around 4.30 pm, Vijayakumar and Mamatha went to Ravikumar’s house and asked him to come with them to resolve the alleged affair. During the journey to Kalaburagi, the accused asked Ravikumar to stop the car in Pragati Colony, picked up a quarrel, and abused him. He even smashed the victim’s head with a boulder,” the officer said.

“When Mamatha attempted to prevent the assault, he threatened and assaulted her with stones. When she fell unconscious, he put Ravikumar’s body in the car (the victim’s car) and set it on fire,” he added.

The police official further said that the incident was witnessed by the nearby villagers who informed the police, took Mamatha to a nearby hospital and also handed over Vijayakumar to the police.

The police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and produced the accused before the Aland JMFC court, which remanded Vijayakumar to 14-day judicial custody.

During interrogation, Vijayakumar reportedly confessed to his crime and also informed about his motive behind the murder, the police added.