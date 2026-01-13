Will Ajit Pawar's reunion with uncle affect ties with Maharashtra CM? What he said

“The workers knew that if they contested against each other, the votes would be split. That was something they wanted to avoid at all costs,” the Maharashtra deputy CM said, adding that the party workers wanted to win the civic body polls.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Pawar spoke on the reason for aligning with his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP faction in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying a “joint election strategy” had been decided upon for civic polls in these cities.

Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday elaborated on the reason for the reunion of his family, as well as the reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, ahead of the local body elections in the state.

Pawar further rejected “incorrect statements and news reports” that he had said that workers should only use the clock symbol, ANI reported. “I never said that...” the NCP chief said.

Ajit Pawar on ties with Devendra Fadnavis When asked whether the alliance of both NCP factions for the local body elections would affect his ties with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said, “No, it will not be affected. 100% it will not happen.”

The Maharashtra deputy CM also condemned the “communal angle” being given to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections, according to ANI. Pawar said he has a “secular mindset”, while adding that it did not align with the “ideology of Ambedkar.” The NCP chief said that all people who stay in this country are Indians, adding that anyone who commits treason against the country are liable to action being taken against them.

Pawar retorted to Opposition claims over alleged threats to the “Marathi manush”. “It's you whose existence is at stake. I want to say this again that you are not the whole Maharashtra. You are not the only Marathi here,” Pawar said, adding that only a Marathi person would be at the helm of BMC.