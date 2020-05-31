e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Will allow doorstep delivery of newspapers from June 7: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Will allow doorstep delivery of newspapers from June 7: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Named ‘Mission Begin Again’, the state most-affected by coronavirus pandemic in the country, issued guidelines for lockdown 5.0 beginning June 1, a day after the Centre released revised rules for the shutdown in what is being billed as ‘Unlock 1’.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 22:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(ANI / Twitter )
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said doorstep delivery of newspapers will be allowed in the state from June 7 as his government extended the lockdown in the entire state till June 30 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We are permitting doorstep delivery of newspapers in Maharashtra from next Sunday,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delivery of newspapers was banned in Mumbai and Pune till now amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Named ‘Mission Begin Again’, the state most-affected by coronavirus pandemic in the country, on Sunday evening issued guidelines for lockdown 5.0 beginning June 1, a day after the Centre released revised rules for the shutdown in what is being billed as ‘Unlock 1’.

In his televised address to the state, the CM said the “Mission Begin Again” is aimed at restarting our lives again.

Among the other relaxations announced by the MVA government, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to open from June 5 on an odd-even basis between 9am and 5 pm.

In another important step, from June 8, all private offices will be allowed to function with up to 10% strength as per need, with the remaining people working from home. Intra-district bus services will also be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

The activities that will continue to be prohibited include international air travel except that permitted by the Union home ministry; social, political, sport, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and large congregations; and continued closure of educational institutions, religious places and places of worship.

tags
top news
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In