Will allow doorstep delivery of newspapers from June 7: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:29 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said doorstep delivery of newspapers will be allowed in the state from June 7 as his government extended the lockdown in the entire state till June 30 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We are permitting doorstep delivery of newspapers in Maharashtra from next Sunday,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delivery of newspapers was banned in Mumbai and Pune till now amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Named ‘Mission Begin Again’, the state most-affected by coronavirus pandemic in the country, on Sunday evening issued guidelines for lockdown 5.0 beginning June 1, a day after the Centre released revised rules for the shutdown in what is being billed as ‘Unlock 1’.

In his televised address to the state, the CM said the “Mission Begin Again” is aimed at restarting our lives again.

Among the other relaxations announced by the MVA government, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to open from June 5 on an odd-even basis between 9am and 5 pm.

In another important step, from June 8, all private offices will be allowed to function with up to 10% strength as per need, with the remaining people working from home. Intra-district bus services will also be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

The activities that will continue to be prohibited include international air travel except that permitted by the Union home ministry; social, political, sport, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and large congregations; and continued closure of educational institutions, religious places and places of worship.