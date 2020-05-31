In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis

mumbai

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:12 IST

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the entire state till June 30 and has named the extension as ‘Mission Begin Again’, according to a government statement. This comes a day after the Centre released guidelines on lockdown 5.0 which is being billed as ‘Unlock 1’.

The phase will see major relaxations in lockdown restrictions across the country, except in Covid-19 containment zones.

From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to function on an odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm, the Maharashtra government guidelines indicated.

ALSO READ | Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring

A few days later, from June 8, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per need, with the remaining people working from home. Intra-district bus services will also be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

The Maharashtra government issued the guidelines on Sunday evening by coining phase wise relaxations as ‘Mission Begin Again’, which will be rolled out in three phases.

Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed from June 3, while shops can be open from June 5 and private offices can start operating from June 8. The relaxations are applicable for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the areas governed by nine municipal corporations, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur, the 19 corporations which have been earmarked as Red Zones.

All the containment zones within Red Zones remain excluded from the relaxations.

ALSO READ | In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended

The Non-Red Zone areas, which include the remaining eight municipal corporations and the rest of Maharashtra, mostly covering the rural areas have already been given greater relaxations.

The private offices in all the Red Zones can now operate at 10% of their strength, with the remaining staff working from home. “The offices will have to take care of the transportation facilities for the employees as public transport has not been allowed in Red Zones,” said a government official. Government offices have been allowed to operate at 15% of their strength from the current permission given of 5%.

All markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, have now been allowed to open on P1-P2 basis between 9am and 5pm. Shops on one lane will be allowed to open on odd dates while another lane be opened on even dates. The notification, however, warns that the failure of maintaining social distancing norms by such shops, markets will see closure of such commercial establishments immediately.

The order also clarifies that cycling, jogging, running in playgrounds, beaches, society premises and open spaces is now allowed by maintaining social distancing. It has also allowed self-employed commercial activities like plumbers, electricians and plumbers in Red Zones.