Will follow path of non-violence now: Akash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, accused of hitting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official with a cricket bat, was released from jail on Sunday morning.

Talking to media persons after his release, Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, said he will follow Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence. “I will keep in mind that I don’t have to take a bat in my hands again for such an act. I will follow Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence,” he said.

Akash was arrested on June 26, after he allegedly hit the IMC official, who was leading a municipal corporation team to demolish a structure which belonged to a BJP worker, with a cricket bat. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a video of a man firing into the air, apparently to celebrate the BJP MLA’s release from the jail has gone viral on social media, prompting the Congress to demand that another case be registered against him.

State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopiya said that the conduct of the MLA’s followers suggested that they would continue to indulge in violence. “We demand that another FIR should be lodged against Vijayvargiya and his followers,” he said.

However, Akash distanced himself from the incident. “I don’t know who the person is. I don’t approve such an act,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the video, Sanyogitaganj police said, “The video clip appeared to be an old one. We are looking into it.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 23:06 IST