Will hold mahapanchayats in all states to unite farmers: Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in all states of the country to unite and mobilise farmers against the three new farm laws.

Addressing a gathering at Gumthla Garhu in Kurukshetra, Tikait said, “The Prime Minister (PM) said the andolan is restricted to only a few states. We have decided to unite all farmers in the country by holding mahapanchayats in every state. We will organise such panchayats in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and bring 40 lakh tractors to the agitation.”

Reacting to the PM’s statement in which he warned the country against “andolanjeevis” (those who live off protests), and the influence of FDI (“foreign destructive ideology”), Tikait said, “This government has lost its conscience. They are terming us as Parjeevi (parasites) and andolanjeevi. I want to ask them whether freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was also a Parjeevi for he led the andolan for the freedom of this country.”

“Hum andolankari hai, par jumlebaaz nahi (We are agitators, not those who make false promises),” he said in an interaction with mediapersons.

Urging farmers to stay united and support the agitation, Tikait said, “They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and size of land holdings. But a farmer is a farmer and we all are united against these laws.” He added that the agitation will go on till October 2 and beyond if required.

Later in the evening, Tikait also reached Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on the NH-44 where farmers were protesting.

Reacting to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, he said that he police should investigate this case to find out if there was a conspiracy behind this incident. On being asked about chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement wherein he asked Tikat to interact with the farmers of UP and not to make Haryana his Kurukshetra, Tikait said he was a resident of Haryana and the whole country was his home.

‘Laws will affect every citizen, especially poor’

On PM’s proposal for talks, Tikait reiterated that farmer leaders were ready to talk with the government if they are invited through a proper channel. In an attempt to garner support of labourers and small shopkeepers, Tikait said the new laws will affect every citizen of this country, especially the poor as they will have to buy food grains at higher rates from big corporations.

Yudhvir Singh, another farmer leader, said, “The government tried to divide farmers. Our unity has defeated their attempts to end this agitation. We want to tell the government that our agitation is disciplined and peaceful.” He said they will not allow the government to end the Mandi system which was a gift of peasant leaders like Late Chhotu Ram.

He further said, “The PM’s ego will ruin the country. Even in the Parliament, he called us a new zamat of andolanjeevis. Either the PM is trying to befool us or he does not know anything about agriculture.”

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a farmer leader from Punjab and Khap panchayat leaders, also urged the farmers to get united for the protest. In support of the agitation, Punjabi singer Rupinder Handa also announced to return the award she was given by the Haryana government in 2016.