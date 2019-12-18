Will hunt down every illegal Bangladeshi in Goa says BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:35 IST

The ruling BJP promised to “hunt down” each and every illegal Bangladeshi who might have moved to Goa from Assam considering it to be a safe haven. The party also asked Indian Muslims to not fall for the “Congress trap”

into believing that the amended citizenship act was aimed against them.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, BJP spokesperson Syed Shanawaz Hussain said any illegal migrant will have to return to the country of their origin.

“If there is a Bangladeshi who lives in Assam and he travels to Goa, will he be safe? We are going to hunt each and every such illegal Bangladeshi,” Hussain said.

He also asked the Congress to specify if it wanted the Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“If the Congress has the courage, then it should clarify if they want the Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to be added to this Act? Is that what the Congress wants? First they have to clear their stand,” he said.

The BJP leader also blamed the Congress for fanning the unrest by organizing anti-CAA protests and spreading misinformation since it had lost the general elections.

“The Congress is responsible and behind the events at Jamia university and AMU (Aligarh Muslim University). The Congress is actually organising these protests without using the Congress flag. Those who are protesting do not know why they are protesting,” Hussain said.

The Congress has backed protests led by the civil society in Goa and has taken part in demonstrations against the CAA.

He advised against people falling for the “Congress trap” which he said was aimed at “frightening the Indian Muslims and the people of the North East”.

He reiterated the Indian government’s assurance that the Indian Muslims had nothing to fear since the CAA doesn’t take away their citizenship and therefore the political campaign to brand the law as ‘anti-minority’ was off the mark.

“In the whole country, the idea is being spread that the CAA is against Muslims. It is not against Muslims who stayed back and call India their motherland and embrace India. Nobody can exile such a Muslim,” he said.