Will IPL 2025 be suspended amid India-Pak tensions? Chairman says this

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 12:29 AM IST

We are reviewing the situation right now, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said on whether the league will continue amid Indo-Pak military conflict.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Thursday said that a call on whether the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025 will continue amid India-Pakistan military conflict will be taken after reviewing the situation.

People return as IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium called off after Pakistan launched missiles and drones into India.(ANI)
The Indian Premiere League (IPL) cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was underway on Thursday evening at the cricket stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala was stopped after the town went dark amid drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan towards Indian cities. Track India-Pakistan tensions news updates here

The Dharamshala stadium was evacuated.

“We are reviewing the situation right now,” news agency PTI quoted IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on whether the league will continue amid Indo-Pak military conflict.

It's an evolving situation, Dhumal said, adding that they have not received any directive from the government.

India-Pak tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday evening following a Pakistani drone and missile attack targeting regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The attempted strike which was confimed to be of Pakistani origin by the Ministry of Defence later was intercepted by Indian air defence systems, triggering blackouts, air raid sirens in several cities, and the suspension of the IPL match underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

It all began with Indian defence systems thwarting a suspected drone and missile incursion over Jammu, before reports emerged of explosions in parts of Punjab, sensitive zones in Rajasthan, and later across various points along the western border, according to military sources cited by PTI news agency.

This escalation comes just a day after New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sindoor’—a targeted military strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) —in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Get Operation Sindoor Live Updates.
