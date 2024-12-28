Will Noida, Greater Noida liquor shops remain closed on New Year's eve, (December 31)?

Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain open for an additional hour on New Year's eve, December 31. The liquor shops will remain operational from 10 am to 11 pm on New Year's eve, December 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, occasional bar licenses for serving alcohol during New Year, even those at homes, are a must, PTI reported, citing district Excise officer Subodh Shrivastava.

Shrivastava highlighted the importance of complying with the regulations established for both private and commercial celebrations.

The liquor shops will remain operational from 10 am to 11 pm on December 31.

How to apply for a single-day license

The district excise officer explained that owing to the multiple New Year parties that will be organized by people, especially the ones with liquor, his department will be issuing "single-day licenses" for ₹1,100.

"The process is entirely online and ensures the safe and legal consumption of alcohol," he added.

In a recent meeting attended by officials from the Excise Department, the police, and the entertainment department, a briefing was given to representatives from various societies.

He said that citizens were told about the requirement for licenses to serve liquor at parties and other such events, with strict instructions to only consume licensed alcohol which have been given a green signal for sale in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, Shrivastava said that licenses for parties will vary on the basis of location, with private space parties needing ₹4,000 per license and commercial venues like restaurants and banquet halls requiring ₹11,000 per license.

"Whether the party is hosted at a private residence or a commercial space, obtaining the necessary license is mandatory. Non-compliance will result in legal action," he warned.

In comparison to last year, the excise officer noted that the district has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in license applications, with many people opting to go with the online process.

"With a few days left in the year, we anticipate an even higher number of licenses being issued as people prepare to celebrate responsibly," he added.

However, Shrivastava reiterated the directive for people to consume only approved and licensed alcohol, warning them against illicit alternatives.

Permission for New Year parties

Lights and decorations across Noida and other Delhi-NCR regions have been put up by residents in their preparations to ring in another new year. Celebrations preps for welcoming 2025 have already begun in many places since Christmas.

Earlier this month, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate had issued an advisory, stating that hotels, pubs, restaurants, or parks having plans to host Christmas/New Year events are required to take permission from the authorities in advance.

"All the 143 bars and restaurants have been issued this notice and even though they have licenses, we have asked them to apprise us beforehand as we usually witness an influx of customers during this period. We do not want anything untoward happening during the New Year time, and expect things are better organised,” the district excise officer had said.

Permissions for New Year parties can be requested till December 31, officials noted.

(with PTI inputs)