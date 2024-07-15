 'Will take a call..': Supreme Court on forming bench to examine passing laws as money bill | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Will take a call..': Supreme Court on forming bench to examine passing laws as money bill

PTI |
Jul 15, 2024 02:45 PM IST

A bill needs to be certified by the Speaker as money bill. Rajya Sabha cannot reject such bills but can only give non-binding recommendations to the government

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a submission for setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as money bills allegedly to bypass the Rajya Sabha.

The court had said it would constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue.(ANI)
The court had said it would constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue.(ANI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who also heads the Supreme Court Bar Association, that the pleadings are complete and the petitions needed to be listed for hearing.

"I will take the call when I form the constitution benches," the CJI said.

Earlier, the top court had said it would constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as a money bill.

Also read | Political exigencies no reason to speed up money bill case: Centre

The decision was aimed at addressing the controversy around money bills after the government introduced legislations like the Aadhaar Act and even amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as money bills, apparently to circumvent the Rajya Sabha where it did not have a majority then.

A money bill is a piece of legislation which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it. The Upper House can only make recommendations which may or may not be accepted by the Lower House.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
