Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for smooth run of winter session

Shimla To avoid a repeat of the last session of Parliament that ended in a near washout, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that he will talk to “both the government and the Opposition” for a smooth run of the winter session.

He emphasised on the need for lawmakers to focus on “self-discipline and self-respect” but said that “in the wake of the rising rate of indiscipline, disruptions and ruckus in the legislative houses, there is a need to talk to leaders of all political parties.”

At a legislative presiding officers’ conference, Birla and other presiding officers were on the same page that disruptions and indiscipline must be controlled.

The Lok Sabha speaker faces a daunting task in the upcoming winter session as Opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool, RJD, DMK and the Left parties are ready to take on the Narendra Modi government over multiple issues, such as the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on people, the Rafale jet deal, the new farm laws, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and a recent ordinance extending the terms of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chiefs.

“I will talk to all parties and the government. I want all major issues to be discussed in the House. I am hopeful that the winter session will run smoothly,” Birla said.

Opposition parties have questioned the motive behind the promulgation of an ordinance just two weeks before the session and pointed out that in the current Lok Sabha, only 12% bills have been referred to House panels. But Birla maintained that “it is for the government to decide which bill would be sent to a committee for review. My responsibility is to ensure as many lawmakers as possible participate in the debate on the legislative business.” In the previous (16th) Lok Sabha, 27% of the bills were, and in the 15th, 71% were.

The winter session is scheduled from November 29 to December 23.

While Birla will call a customary all-party meeting ahead of the session, top Opposition leaders are expected to meet before the session to decide its floor strategy. With elections in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand due in less than four months, Opposition parties are likely to take an aggressive stance on key issues.

The conference approved a resolution that “there should be no disruption during the Presidential address and the motion of thanks on it”. It also resolved to prepare the ground for “One India, one legislative rule” and curbing disruptions. One of the main reports on anti-defection, however, eluded consensus over redefining the Speaker’s role in such cases.

Birla said, “The report was submitted but we couldn’t arrive at a consensus. There will be further discussions on some parts of the report.”

Birla later said that in the 2001 chapter of the conference, it was resolved to end disruptions and protests in the well of the House. “But now”, Birla said, “We might have to again hold discussions with political parties on how to maintain decorum.”

After the PM pitched for the concept of “one nation, one legislative rule”, the Lok Sabha will prepare model rules for uniform application, but a cautious Birla added that this “will just be a model rule”.

“We will not force any assembly to accept it.”