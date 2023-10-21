News / India News / 'Wish CPI(M) chose words better': JDS chief HD Deve Gowda after Pinarayi Vijayan rap over BJP alliance

'Wish CPI(M) chose words better': JDS chief HD Deve Gowda after Pinarayi Vijayan rap over BJP alliance

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Oct 21, 2023 11:38 AM IST

A day after Vijayan denied having supported the alliance, the former prime minister issued a clarification to clear "some confusion"

Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda sought to put to rest the controversy triggered by his remark that CPI(M) leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had "given full concurrence" to his party over its alliance with the BJP. Hours after Vijayan denied having supported the alliance in a strongly worded rejoinder on Friday, the former prime minister issued a clarification to clear "some confusion", saying his communist allies didn't understand the context of his remark.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda(PTI)
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda(PTI)

"There is some confusion about my statement on the CPI(M). My Communist friends do not seem to have followed what I said nor the context in which I said," Gowda said on the social media platform X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said he wished his CPI(M) leaders had chosen their words better or sought clarification.

"I only said my party unit in Kerala is getting along with the LDF government as things within my party units outside Karnataka remain unresolved after our alliance with the BJP. I wish CPI(M) leaders had chosen their words better or had sought clarification," the JD(S) patriarch added.

Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams ex-PM Devegowda, denies supporting JDS-BJP alliance

On Friday, while announcing removal of CM Ibrahim as the Karnataka chief of JD(S) for starting a rebellion over the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Deve Gowda talked about Vijayan's “concurrence”. The two parties are allies in the state.

"Kerala's Left government's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party. This is the position," he had said, per a PTI report.

Within hours, Vijayan denied the claim, saying it was baseless and devoid of truth. Asking Gowda to correct his statement, he said the Kerala state unit had made it clear they were against the party's alliance with the BJP.

In a sharp remark, Vijayan further said this was not the first time Deve Gowda had joined hands with the BJP. He said in 2005, when JD(S) partnered with BJP, "he left this ideology and associated with the BJP to get a ministerial post for his son."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Gaganyaan Mission-Live UpdatesLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out