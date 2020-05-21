e-paper
India News / With 571 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Delhi sees biggest single-day spike; tally at 11,659

With 571 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Delhi sees biggest single-day spike; tally at 11,659

May 21, 2020 16:19 IST
Sparshita Saxena
On Wednesday, the Delhi health department said that 534 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in 24 hours.
On Wednesday, the Delhi health department said that 534 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in 24 hours.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi has witnessed highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 571 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi health department said on Thursday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the national capital jumps to 11,659. The number of coronavirus fatalities in Delhi has gone up to 194. 

This is the second single-day spike in Covid-19 cases reported in the national capital. On Wednesday, the health department said that 534 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in 24 hours - the highest single-day spike - while the figure was 500 for new infections on Tuesday.

More than 5,500 people, 5,567 to be precise, have recovered from coronavirus in Delhi or have been discharged from hospitals. 

On Wednesday, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas in the list of Covid-19 containment zones. South Delhi’s Zamrudpur and Dakshinpuri were the new addition to the list. 

This came after the health department directed all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines.

The health department’s direction came after a mismatch between the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital and the number of containment zones was observed, news agency PTI reported. While the Covid-19 cases in Delhi breached the 11,000-mark this week, the number of containment zones have seen a downward trend.

On May 15, in his address on coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that as economic activities and public transport resume in other parts of the city, no relaxation in containment zones will be given. 

“It may lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases,” he said, urging people to show discipline during the fourth phase of the lockdown. 

