With 61 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s coronavirus tally now at 1,785

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:56 IST

With 61 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand on Saturday, the tally of total positive cases in the state increased to 1,785. The health department on Saturday confirmed that one Covid-19 positive patient who had died on June 4, had succumbed to the infection after his health reports and post mortem results were analysed.

According to health department officials, a 26-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar had died at AIIMS Rishikesh on June 4. As per his death summary and reports, the cause of death has been established to be acute respiratory distress syndrome with underlying cause Covid-19 and pneumonia. This is the first death directly attributed to the disease in the state even as, 22 Covid-19 positive patients have died in the state, for which health officials attributed co-morbidity to be the cause of death.

On Saturday, two more Covid-19 positive patients died in Uttarakhand.

A bulletin released by the health department on Saturday evening mentioned that an 82-year-old man-- a Covid-19 positive patient died in Udham Singh Nagar district and that the actual cause of death is awaited. The health bulletin mentioned that this patient had no travel history. In another incident, a 46-year-old man was found dead by officials during screening at the Kotdwar check-post after he returned from Delhi. Officials took his sample and he tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of the 61 cases, 14 patients reported on Saturday had no travel history or were local people and two were Army personnel. All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

The cases were reported from districts like Chamoli (3), Dehradun (12), Haridwar (20), Udham Singh Nagar (5), Pauri Garhwal (9), Tehri Garhwal (23), Uttarkashi (4), and Rudraprayag (1).

On Saturday, 130 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. They were discharged from hospitals in different districts like Dehradun (13), Champawat (6), Udham Singh Nagar (2), Haridwar (8), Tehri Garhwal (93) and Bageshwar (8).

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 44,000 samples of which results for over 4,100 are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police on Saturday registered an FIR for attempt to murder against a Covid-19 patient for hiding his test results after the patient recently returned to Nainital from Delhi.

Ravi Saini, inspector of Ramnagar police station in Nainital said, “A 26-year-old resident of Lakhanpur village in Ramnagar reached the town with his family on June 11. Officials had put them in institutional quarantine but he didn’t inform us that he has undergone a test in a private lab in Delhi.”

Saini further said that the health department reported about a coronavirus positive patient in Lakhanpur village of Ramnagar. When examined, it was found that this patient was the only person to arrive with his family on June 11.

The police have registered an FIR against him under section of 307 (Attempt to Murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.