Woman attacks brother-in-law's private parts in Kanpur, police register case
The authorities took immediate action upon receiving the information about the alleged attack.
A woman from the Thana Sajaeti area in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly attacked her brother-in-law’s private parts, leaving him seriously injured. Responding to the incident, the police said they took immediate action upon receiving the information.
The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment, while police obtained a written complaint from his wife, the Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar said on its official X handle.
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The police also registered a case under the relevant sections of the law. Further legal action in the matter is underway, according to the police.
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The dispute began when the woman was allegedly beating her children, prompting her in-laws, including her brother-in-law, to intervene and object, the Times of India reported, citing villagers.
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The argument escalated, during which the woman allegedly attacked and bit her brother-in-law, the report added, the TOI report added.
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