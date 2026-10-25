Woman attacks brother-in-law's private parts in Kanpur, police register case

A woman from the Thana Sajaeti area in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly attacked her brother-in-law’s private parts, leaving him seriously injured. Responding to the incident, the police said they took immediate action upon receiving the information. Further legal action in the matter is underway, according to the police. (Screenshot from video (@kanpurnagarpol/X))

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment, while police obtained a written complaint from his wife, the Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar said on its official X handle.

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The police also registered a case under the relevant sections of the law. Further legal action in the matter is underway, according to the police.