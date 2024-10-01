Woman bleeds to death after sex in Gujarat's Navsari, partner spent hours searching remedies online: Report

A 23-year-old nursing graduate in Gujarat bled to death in a hotel room after intercourse while her partner spent hours searching for remedies online, reported The Times of India. The women bled to death due to vaginal tearing, said police (HT File)

HT cannot independently verify this information.

The 26-year-old man was arrested by the police for negligence, as he didn't take her to the hospital on time and instead waster hours tried to stop the bleeding with online remedies.

The incident occurred in the Navsari district of Gujarat on September 23, according to the TOI report. Investigators said that instead of calling an ambulance, the man searched on his phone “what to do to cease blood during intercourse.”

The man allegedly tried to engage in sex again despite the girl's heavy bleeding. When he saw that the girl was bleeding profusely, he spent 60-90 minutes on his phone to search for remedies. He also tried to use a cloth to stop the bleeding to no avail.

The girl eventually fainted and the man called his friend. He also cleaned the blood stains in the hotel room, according to the police. The girl was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where she was pronounced dead.

Navsari MP Sushil Agarwal told TOI, “The forensic report stated she died due to excessive bleeding. Instead of calling 108 or medical assistance, he contacted friends and transferred her in a private vehicle after waiting for them. Had she received medical assistance with IV fluids, blood and medicines, she would have survived.”

The boyfriend reportedly called the woman's parents while on his way to the hospital, but she was already dead when they arrived. Jalalpore police booked the man for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

The postmortem report of the girl suggested that she died due to grave injuries in her private parts, vaginal tearing, and heavy blood loss.

The girl had met the accused three years ago, but they had not been in contact for two years. The couple reconnected around seven months ago via social media.