Woman dies of bullet injury in flat, husband detained

A 28-year-old woman died of a bullet injury at her in-laws’ house in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. Police said they are trying to ascertain how the woman received the bullet injury and have registered a case of murder. Her husband and other in-laws were present at home when the incident took place around noon, they said.

Police have “apprehended” her husband Prashant Kasana, even as the probe is on and it is unclear how she died. Police did not specify Kasana’s role in the woman’s death.

A country-made pistol from which the bullet that hit the woman, Shivangi Kasana, was fired was recovered from the incident spot. A bullet wound was found in the right side of her head.

Shivangi earlier worked as teacher in a private school in east Delhi. She had recently given birth to a girl child. The couple had a love marriage with their families’ consent in June last year. Their families live in the same neighbourhood in Vishwas Nagar, the police said.

While the woman’s husband and in-laws have told the police that Shivangi shot herself, her family members have accused the in-laws of allegedly killing her. Police said Shivangi’s family members, however, have not been able to give the reason for which her in-laws may have killed her. The husband has told the police that he was sleeping when the shot was fired. His parents and sister, who were also at home, have claimed that they did not hear the gunshot sound, the police said.

“The claims of the woman’s husband and her in-laws are being verified. As of now we are not clear about the sequence of events that led to Shivangi’s death. The presence of a firearm in the house and the exact motive behind her death is also being probed,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Police said that the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) informed about the woman’s death. Since the couple had not completed seven years of their marriage, the SDM has been asked to carry out an enquiry into the woman’s death.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said that the Farsh Bazar police station had received information around noon that a woman had shot herself in her home and was admitted to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police teams reached the hospital and the incident spot as well.

“On the basis of the enquiry, inspection of the crime scene and medical report, a case of murder and arms act was registered. Investigations are underway. No previous complaint regarding dispute between the couple was found registered at the police station,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Shivangi’s father, Rajiv Narula, said that she had given birth to a baby girl on the day of janmashtami festival last month. Shivangi had quit teaching job around five months ago because of her pregnancy. Shivangi’s husband runs a shoe shop in Anand Vihar.

“My daughter was killed. She did not kill herself. We don’t know why they (in-laws) killed her. My daughter was tensed for the past some days. But she never shared her problems with her,” said Narula, who runs a ladies bags shop.

