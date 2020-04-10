e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman dies of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; 57 fresh cases reported

Woman dies of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; 57 fresh cases reported

Defence sources said all the 1,036 Indians evacuated from Iran had tested negative for the virus in that country but 50 of them have tested positive now. They were kept in Army quarantine facilities.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A migrant worker from Rajasthan carries a child, as she walks along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Vijayawada, Friday, April 3, 2020.
A migrant worker from Rajasthan carries a child, as she walks along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Vijayawada, Friday, April 3, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

Another person died due to Covid-19 and 57 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 520, officials said.

The fresh cases include eight people evacuated from Iran.

Defence sources said all the 1,036 Indians evacuated from Iran had tested negative for the virus in that country but 50 of them have tested positive now. They were kept in Army quarantine facilities.

On Friday, the maximum 15 cases were reported from Jaipur, a hotspot, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 183. The samples of those who tested positive were collected during a house-to-house survey, officials said.

Banswara reported 12 cases, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur eight each, Jhalawar three, and Alwar, Bharatpur and Kota one each.

On Thursday evening, a 65-year-old woman died in Jaipur, taking the death toll in the state due to Covid-19 to eight. “The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia and co-morbidity hypertension. She tested positive for Covid-19 and was on ventilator,” an official said.

This was the first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur.

On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the capital died of Covid-19.

tags
top news
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news