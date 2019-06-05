Woman killed, 1 injured as militants open fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A woman was killed and another person was injured on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen attacked them in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Officials said militants were behind the attack.

“#Terrorists fired on #civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano & injuring another civilian Mohd Sultan in #Pulwama. #Police has registered a #case. Officers are investigating circumstances of this #terrorcrime,” the state police tweeted after the killing.

The woman’s husband was also killed in 2017 by militants.

Security forces have killed 101 militants in counter-terror operations in the first five months of the year, acting on intelligence inputs provided by their informants on the ground. In 2018 and 2017, from January to May, security forces had managed to kill 70 and 57 militants, respectively.

Most counter-terror operations were executed in south Kashmir’s four districts – Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 10:52 IST