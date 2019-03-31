Woman kills 3 kids, commits suicide later

A 45-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three children and herself on Friday in Manko village in Jalandhar.

The woman lived with her three children while her husband had been working in Dubai for the past 20 years.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the move was triggered by extreme poverty, police said. “The woman’s elder son went to his neighbours and told them that they were all vomiting after their mother fed them a medicine. The woman’s brother-in-law reached their house and took them to the hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead,” superintendent of police Rajbir Singh said.

Deputy superintendent of police Gurdev Singh said, “The family was under debt. Her husband was also planning to return to India due to ill health.” The DSP said that the matter will be clear after the investigation is complete.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 05:02 IST