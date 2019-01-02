Woman PhD scholar found hanging in IIT-Madras hostel room

A 25-year-old woman PhD research scholar from Jharkhand was found hanging in her hostel room at IIT-Madras in Chennai late on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the woman was identified as Rajana Kumari who had joined IIT-Madras in 2017.

“Ranjana Kumari was doing PhD in metallurgy and materials engineering. When her parents tried to contact her, they found her phone switched off since Sunday. Therefore, they asked Ranjana’s friends to contact her. When they looked into Ranjana’s room, she was found hanging,” said Kotturpuram police sources.

Police sources also said that Kumari didn’t not come out of room even on the night of December 31 for the New Year celebrations.

“We have registered a case over this suicide and launched a probe. As far we have enquired, no one has said that Ranjana was in distress,” said an enquiry officer.

Last year in September, a final year oceanography engineering student from Kerala was also found hanging inside his hostel room at IIT-Madras.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 11:10 IST