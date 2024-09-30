Woman tied to tree, burnt alive by family members in Tripura; sons arrested

In a horrifying crime in West Tripura, a 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and burnt alive by her sons and other family members on Saturday. The old woman lived with the support of her two sons after her husband passed away around one-and-a-half-years ago.

Police said the gruesome crime happened in Khamarbari in the Champaknagar police station area.

The sub-divisional police officer of Jirania Kamal Krishna Koloi said: “After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree. We took the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination”.

Officials suspect a family dispute to be the motive behind the incident. The elderly woman lived with the support of her two sons after her husband passed away around one-and-a-half-years ago. One son lived with her while the other son lived in state capital Agartala.

"We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," the official added.

Similar instances of crime

In April 2024, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire inside a public park in Chandigarh's Sector 35 by her boyfriend after a verbal dispute over their relationship turned ugly.

Also read | Woman killed by brother-in-law in Mundhwa over domestic dispute

The victim later died of burn injuries and blamed her boyfriend for the crime in her dying declaration. The man claimed innocence and said the woman immolated herself after their last meeting before ‘break-up’. According to eyewitnesses, the man rushed to save her and removed his T-shirt to try and douse the fire, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to save the woman's life.

(With PTI inputs)