Women, Matua community suffered the most under Mamata Banerjee's regime: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharpened his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging that under chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure, women and the Dalit Matua community had to suffer the most. PM Modi also reiterated the poll promises made by the BJP to the people of West Bengal. (PTI)

His remarks came on the penultimate day of campaigning for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which the remaining 142 constituencies will vote on April 29.

Modi addressed the Dalit Matua community for the first time this election season, weeks after hundreds of members from the community were delisted from the electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

“I can see the maximum enthusiasm among the women present here because they suffered the most during the 15-year TMC regime. The record turnout in the first-phase polling has crushed the TMC’s pride. The second phase will ensure a BJP government. Bengal needs a vote from each of you,” Modi said at a poll rally at North 24 Parganas district’s Thakurnagar, the headquarters of the All India Matua Mahasangha, the apex body of the community.

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The TMC has “stopped talking” about ‘Ma Mati Manush’, the party’s slogan when it assumed power 15 years ago, because doing so “will expose the sins they committed in Bengal”, Modi alleged.

“While ‘Ma’ (mother) is now in tears, ‘Mati’ (land) has been handed over to syndicates and infiltrators, and ‘Manush’ (people) have been forced to leave the state in search of opportunities elsewhere,” he added.

He also reiterated the poll promises made by the BJP to the people of the eastern state.

“Once the BJP government is formed, we will give free rice which will help you save ₹7,000-10,000 a year. TMC gives arsenic-laced water in this region. BJP will provide clean potable water and ₹80,000 for setting up a solar power plant at home. Banks will give each sister a ₹20,000 Mudra Loan to set up a business. Modi will stand as guarantor for the loan,” Modi said. “The Bengal BJP has announced an annual assistance of ₹36,000 for all women and 33% reservation in government jobs.”

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The Matuas, a part of the large Dalit Namasudra community, came as refugees from Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) after partition in 1947 and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Having a strong presence in North 24 Parganas district (Bengal’s largest with 33 seats) and Nadia (17 seats), the Matuas supported the BJP in all Lok Sabha and assembly polls since 2019 because they were assured citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, many are yet to receive it despite filling in the forms online. Many of them have sided with the TMC.

Addressing the community, Modi said, “Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the spokesperson of all these refugees. BJP carries that heritage and that’s why CAA was introduced. Matua Namasudras and all other refugees will get citizenship, permanent address and all documents that other citizens get. This is Modi’s guarantee. Those thinking of voting for TMC will hurt the spirit of their forefathers.”

He added: “I am taking oath that all infiltrators living here with fake documents provided by TMC will be driven out if they do not leave before the poll results are declared on May 4.”

He also addressed a rally at Haripal in Hooghly district.

Soma Thakur, wife of All India Matua Mahasangha leader and Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur, is a BJP candidate from Bagdah (SC) seat in North 24 Parganas, contesting against relative and sitting MLA Mahuparna Thakur, the daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha member Mamata Bala Thakur, who heads the other faction of the Mahasangha.

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Reacting to Modi’s visit, Mamata Bala Thakur said, “The BJP has repeatedly made false promises to the Matuas. It claimed that the SIR exercise would identify Muslim infiltrators but the number of delisted Matuas in several districts is around 30,000.”

The PM also offered prayers at Matua Thakur Temple in Thakurnagar. “Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society,” he said in a post on X.

Later in the day, Modi took part in a roadshow in north Kolkata as the BJP intensified its campaign ahead of the second and final phase of the polls.

Will push back every infiltrators: Shah Union home minister Amit Shah made similar promises to women voters in the Matua belts of Tehatta and Ranaghat in Nadia district, bordering Bangladesh. “The TMC served biryani to infiltrators all these years while Modi Ji has been giving a befitting reply to Pulwama attack and the Pahalgam terror attack. After May 5, every infiltrator will be identified and pushed back,” he said.

The TMC has repeatedly countered Shah’s allegation, stating that the Border Security Force which guards the borders comes under the MHA. “Once each of you returns home after this rally, tell 25 people in your family to vote for BJP. Only that can put an end to the anarchy started by TMC,” Shah said at Ranaghat. At Tehatta, which is known for multi-crop agriculture, Shah assured garlic growers that they would get a fair price if BJP came to power.

“Garlic sells for ₹200 a kilo around the nation but here they sell for ₹12 because Chinese garlic has been pushed into the market. The BJP will stop such imports,” he said.

Polling for 152 of the 294 assembly seats was held on April 23, with a record turnout of 92.35%.