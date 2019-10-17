e-paper
World Bank President David Malpass to visit India, Pakistan later this month

At a news conference at the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank,David Malpass announced that he would travel to both India and Pakistan later this month.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
World Bank Group President David Malpass to visit India and Pakistan in October.
World Bank Group President David Malpass to visit India and Pakistan in October.
         

World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that he would travel to India and Pakistan later this month.

“India is a good example of a country that’s been able to grow fast” by improving its system and having more flexibility within the markets of this system, Malpass told reporters here.

There’s more progress that can be made, he added.

At a news conference at the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass announced that he would travel to both India and Pakistan later this month.

In India, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders and discuss India’s economy.

He refrained from giving any response to a question on the recent growth rate projections by the IMF and World Bank, saying that there’s a range of opinions on this.

In Pakistan, he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss the current economic situation in the country.

India News