e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Year on, Nagarik Samaj takes out candlelight march against CAA in Assam

Year on, Nagarik Samaj takes out candlelight march against CAA in Assam

The Act, which makes minority migrants from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered India by December 31, 2014, eligible for citizenship, came into force after the Parliament of India cleared it on December 11, 2019, triggering a nationwide protest.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:39 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Dispur
Nagarik Samaj takes out candlelight march against CAA in Assam.
Nagarik Samaj takes out candlelight march against CAA in Assam.(ANI )
         

After months of a lull because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, once again erupted in Assam, one of the most vocal states against the law, on the first anniversary of its execution.

The Act, which makes minority migrants from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered India by December 31, 2014, eligible for citizenship, came into force after the Parliament of India cleared it on December 11, 2019, triggering a nationwide protest.

With the CAA completing one year on Friday, All Assam Students’ Union ensued their protest demanding the scrapping of the CAA with immediate effect, with Nagrik Samaj joining the stir a day later.

On Saturday, the Nagrik Samaj held a candlelight protest against the CAA outside Guwahati Club, saying they won’t accept the law.

Protesters in Assam fear that the Act will dilute the ethnicity of the state, especially by granting citizenship to the immigrants from Bangladesh.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In