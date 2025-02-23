Yogi Adityanath says more than 50% of world's Sanatan Dharma followers visited Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that more than 50 percent of Sanatan Dharma followers in the world have attended the ongoing Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj so far and taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal during Maha Kumbh Mela Mahotsav program at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 23.(PTI)

According to the latest numbers from the Uttar Pradesh government, about 60 crore devotees have visited the religious gathering as of Sunday. The last major bath of Maha Shivratri is scheduled for February 26.

“Which is that religion and sect in the world where such a large number of devotees are coming and expressing their faith within a specific time frame?” said Adityanath while addressing the seers in the presence of Kamkoti Peethadheeswar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Maharaj at the Mahakumbh Mela Mahotsav held at Mahakumbh Nagar.

“This (Mahakumbh) has become a medium for the followers of Sanatan Dharma to express their gratitude towards their seers, the 'Rishi' tradition of India, their 'Dev' tradition and their festivals and celebrations,” claimed the BJP leader.

The chief minister described the religious festival as one of the “rarest events” of the century while welcoming guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra.

“I think that in any event in the world, whether it is spiritual or for any tourism purpose, the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period in that ceremony and being united with that event is in itself one of the rarest events of the century,” Adityanath said.

The Gorakshapeeth ‘Mahant’ also urged the youth to become “job creators” and highlighted the state's journey from a lack of opportunities to a “thriving startup hub.”

A statement from the UP government said that over 14,000 startups in the state, among which 7,000 are led by women, are making progress.

Adityanath stressed that UP is not just an agricultural state but a centre of Sanatan knowledge and tradition.

(With PTI inputs)