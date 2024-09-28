'Yogi Sahab Ram Ram': CM Adityanath recounts encounter with ‘Maulvi’ in J&K

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recalled his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, citing it as an example of how the abrogation of Article 370 has brought about major changes in the region. Addressing a poll rally in Faridabad, Adityanath narrated an encounter with a Muslim cleric, a Maulvi, who, he said, greeted him with “Ram Ram”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for the ongoing J&K Assembly polls, in Jammu, Thursday, Sept 26, 2024.(PTI)

"I was in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two days for the assembly elections. It was raining there, so I went straight inside the airport. A man greeted me, saying 'Yogi Sahab Ram Ram.' Later, I realized he was a Maulvi. I was surprised to hear 'Ram Ram' from a Maulvi," said Adityanath.

"This is the effect of the abrogation of Article 370. Those who used to challenge India's sovereignty are now saying ‘Ram Ram’," the chief minister said as the crowd responded with ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

"With a strengthened India and a strengthened BJP, one day, they will be seen chanting 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna' on the country's streets."

Adityanath also noted the absence of communal violence in Uttar Pradesh under his leadership during the last seven and a half years.

"Have you heard of a riot in your neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh in the last seven and a half years?" he asked, as the crowd responded with a resounding "No".

"Before that, there used to be a riot every two or three days."

Voting for the 90-member Haryana assembly will take place on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date from October 1 to October 5, moving the counting date for both the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assemblies from October 4 to October 8.

BJP manifesto for Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming for a third consecutive term in Haryana, has made several promises in its manifesto, including monthly assistance of ₹2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs, and scooters for female college students in rural areas.

The BJP has also pledged to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), expanding on the existing procurement of 14 crops. Last month, the Haryana cabinet approved the purchase of 10 additional crops at MSP.