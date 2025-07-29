'You visited Pak many times': Shah attacks Gogoi; Congress MP says went before Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming he visited Pakistan "many times", and urged the leader to visit the border as well to witness the plight of Indian soldiers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (R) during a debate on Op Sindoor in Parliament.

Reacting to Amit Shah's attack, Gaurav Gogoi said he visited the neighbouring country before Prime Minister Narendra Modi went there "to eat biryani".

Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah heaped praise on India's move, and also hailed the killing of three terrorists who were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Hitting out at Gaurav Gogoi, Amit Shah said, "They say there are no infiltrators? You have been to Pak many times Gogoi, ever been to the border? Look at the difficulties our soldiers. At 1.42 degrees, they stand on guard in between rivers and mountains."

Reacting to Amit Shah's remarks targeting him, Gaurav Gogoi said, "I went to Pakistan before Modi ji went to Pakistan to eat biryani. I don't know why he (Amit Shah) brought that up."

"Today was the time to accept the failures of the present government. Instead, they went to the past, and Amit Shah ji wanted to hide his failures behind the valour and the patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces," he added.

He also brought up the controversy surrounding the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. "Maybe Amit Shah Ji would have been in a better position to say why BCCI is insisting on an India-Pakistan match. He would have much greater knowledge of why India-Pakistan cricket matches are happening," Gogoi said.

A video of Amit Shah criticising Gaurav Gogoi was also tweeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the Home Minister "reiterated" what he had been saying all along.

Sarma has often claimed ties between Gogoi and Pakistan, alleging his wife Elizabeth Colburn's ties to spy agency ISI. He had claimed that Gogoi's British wife had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan, a charge termed "ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense" by the Congress MP.